Hey folks, we’re excited to drop two major updates for Wheel World!





Photo Mode is now here! 📸 Now you can capture and share Wheel World's stunning vistas, quirky characters, clutch race wins and secret jump spots with your friends and the rest of the Wheel World community on Steam.





Photo mode is very simple to use!

For players using mouse and keyboard:

Hold P on the keyboard to enter Photo Mode. From there you can fly the camera around using WASD and mouse look to position the camera, and press the Enter key to take a shot, which will be saved to your Steam screenshots library. A cheatsheet explaining controls for filters, zoom, and more can be toggled by pressing the Tab key. To exit Photo Mode, hold the Escape key.





For players using an Xbox controller:

Hold D-pad Left to enter photo mode. From there you can fly the camera around using the analogue sticks to position the camera, and press the A button to take a shot, which will be saved to your Steam screenshots library. A cheatsheet explaining controls for filters, zoom, and more can be toggled by pressing the AddressBar/Back button. To exit Photo Mode, hold Start or B.





For players using a PSX controller:

Hold D-pad Left to enter photo mode. From there you can fly the camera around using the analogue sticks to position the camera, and press Cross to take a shot, which will be saved to your Steam screenshots library. A cheatsheet explaining controls for filters, zoom, and more can be toggled by pressing the Share/Select button. To exit Photo Mode, hold Start/Menu or Circle.





Next up, a native Linux build is now available for Steam Deck users! This build provides a significant performance improvement on the Steam Deck. If you are a Steam Deck user, make sure you are not accidentally continuing to run the game through Proton by opening the game's compatibility settings and ensuring that option "Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool" is unchecked.





On top of that, we’ve also included a number of bug fixes and quality of life improvements for both Steam and Xbox:

Improved performance to reduce FPS dips.

Fixed possible incorrect starting position in the Lunardo Boys Race.

Fixed collision with a specific truck model that could launch Kat and NPCs into the air.

Fixed race logic on Lunardo Island where Lone Wolf events could not be won if starting from certain locations.

Fixed Secret Track #3 Side Gig incorrectly awarding 0 coupons.

Fixed LOD popping and shadows fixes in Preserve, Vineyards, The Port, and The Warehouse areas.

Fixed an issue where the camera could be captured by the Bike Parts NPC.

Fixed crashes that could occur in a few races; Paceline Cooks, Gigabike Exhibition, The Practice, The Regulars, and The Smokestack.

Fixed text line break issue in certain languages (e.g. German).

That’s a wrap for Patch 3! 🎉We’re so grateful for everyone in the Wheel World community – thank you for racing, exploring, and helping make the game better. Keep racing and we can’t wait to see what you capture in Photo Mode! 📸



