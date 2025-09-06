✅ Wall weapons have been introduced and can also be purchased in the Old Factory and Abandoned District maps, offering more strategic options during matches.
✅ A new weapon has been added: the SVD sniper rifle, designed for those who prefer a more tactical, long-range approach.
✅ Optimized environmental collisions in the Old Factory map to make movement smoother and free of unexpected obstacles.
✅ Reduced the brightness of wall-mounted weapons, making them blend in better with the environment without affecting visibility.
✅ Increased the cost of doors in the Abandoned District map to better balance progression and resource management.
✅ Removed an obtainable trophy that is no longer present in the game.
Changed files in this update