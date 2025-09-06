 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881287
Update notes via Steam Community

I’m developing this game as a solo developer, and your feedback is incredibly valuable for me. Every response helps me understand what works well and what needs improvement. If you have a few minutes, I’d be very grateful if you could fill out the short playtest survey. Thank you so much for helping shape the game!

https://forms.gle/ct3XGXo5sLfvLoa56

