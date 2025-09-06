Improved infantry AI in tactical battles (improved AI behavioral algorithms).
Improved AI on the global map (improved AI behavioral algorithms).
Fixed the sound of a shot from 20mm - 45mm guns.
Fixed the sound of tracks on armored vehicles.
Fixed the material on the hands (leather).
Fixed a critical error due to which silencers and sights disappeared when rearming.
Added the ability to install an optical sight on the classic SKS.
Fixed localization (description of weapons and armored vehicles).
Fixed the default weapons for Heavy and Heavy II squads (in the tactical campaign with custom battles).
The radius of the "Attack" command (in tactical battle) has been reduced.
Some sounds in tactical battles have been fixed.
Reload sounds for some weapons have been fixed.
[*]Added the ability to call for support in battle with the left mouse button.
