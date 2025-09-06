 Skip to content
6 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community


  • Improved infantry AI in tactical battles (improved AI behavioral algorithms).
  • Improved AI on the global map (improved AI behavioral algorithms).
  • Fixed the sound of a shot from 20mm - 45mm guns.
  • Fixed the sound of tracks on armored vehicles.
  • Fixed the material on the hands (leather).
  • Fixed a critical error due to which silencers and sights disappeared when rearming.
  • Added the ability to install an optical sight on the classic SKS.
  • Fixed localization (description of weapons and armored vehicles).
  • Fixed the default weapons for Heavy and Heavy II squads (in the tactical campaign with custom battles).
  • The radius of the "Attack" command (in tactical battle) has been reduced.
  • Some sounds in tactical battles have been fixed.
  • Reload sounds for some weapons have been fixed.
    • [*]Added the ability to call for support in battle with the left mouse button.

