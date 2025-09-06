 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19881236 Edited 6 September 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Gear maximum Health 250<sprite=194>500.
• Gear maximum Crit 5<sprite=194>7.5.
• Gear maximum Defense 25<sprite=194>33.
• Duck Healms: Movement speed has been stripped and attack rate over 1.5 reduced to 1.2.
• Task sorting now debounces to avoid recalculating paths every single time a task is added. Now only happens once per frame.
• Began pooling objects to substantially improve performance!
• Improved leaderboards to now show 50 entries.
• Fixed an Integer overflow issue.
• Added Attention objects to the Townsfolk button for when the forge or cauldron stops while the window is closed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2940002
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2940003
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link