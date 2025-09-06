• Gear maximum Health 250<sprite=194>500.
• Gear maximum Crit 5<sprite=194>7.5.
• Gear maximum Defense 25<sprite=194>33.
• Duck Healms: Movement speed has been stripped and attack rate over 1.5 reduced to 1.2.
• Task sorting now debounces to avoid recalculating paths every single time a task is added. Now only happens once per frame.
• Began pooling objects to substantially improve performance!
• Improved leaderboards to now show 50 entries.
• Fixed an Integer overflow issue.
• Added Attention objects to the Townsfolk button for when the forge or cauldron stops while the window is closed.
Version 1.2.13
Update notes via Steam Community
