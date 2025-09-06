 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881212 Edited 6 September 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a couple more checkpoints to a very lengthy mandatory section to make it more forgiving without removing any of the challenges.

Changed files in this update

