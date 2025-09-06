Added more checkpoints to a lengthy section.
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a couple more checkpoints to a very lengthy mandatory section to make it more forgiving without removing any of the challenges.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3468391
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3468392
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update