6 September 2025 Build 19881092
  • New experimental feature: AI Players can now pit on tracks that have AI pitting lines defined
  • All built-in circuits have AI pitting lines for built-in vehicles
  • AI Editor: Users can create, test and share AI pitting lines for custom levels and vehicles (read the in-game guide to know how)
  • Current limitations: AI pit strategies can be sub-optimal, many AI drivers pitting at the same time can get messy
  • AI Editor: It is now possible to change the game speed when spectating AI players (with Left/Right by default)
  • Level Editor: Animations and triggers can now be set to reset between battle rounds and soccer goals (by level properties)
  • Level Editor: Increased the max number of objects and modifiers, also slightly increased the max complexity in large baseworlds
  • Level Editor: Default road angle threshold changed from 5 to 3 to have smoother turns by default
  • Level Editor: Default tilting center moved to the center of the road
  • Admin can now use command /team * 1 to make everyone join Team 1 (Auto Adjust Team Sizes still works as before to balance teams)
  • Unbalanced team sizes are now possible also in Soccer and two-team base battles, but with at most 10 players per team
  • When completing several checkpoints in one tick, not allowing wrong order (caused "Invalid stats update" warnings on some tracks)
  • AI system no longer auto-generates paths for all alternative routes (fixes a rare issue on tracks with dummy alt routes)
  • Vehicle Editor: It is now possible to define a min slip angle and range for smoke and skidmark effect when sliding
  • Graphics Settings: It is now possible to reduce the smoke and dust particle lifetime for better performance on low-end machines
  • When a remote admin is leaving a server, now showing a confirmation dialog if auto-advancing is not on (timer paused)
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

