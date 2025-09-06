- New experimental feature: AI Players can now pit on tracks that have AI pitting lines defined
- All built-in circuits have AI pitting lines for built-in vehicles
- AI Editor: Users can create, test and share AI pitting lines for custom levels and vehicles (read the in-game guide to know how)
- Current limitations: AI pit strategies can be sub-optimal, many AI drivers pitting at the same time can get messy
- AI Editor: It is now possible to change the game speed when spectating AI players (with Left/Right by default)
- Level Editor: Animations and triggers can now be set to reset between battle rounds and soccer goals (by level properties)
- Level Editor: Increased the max number of objects and modifiers, also slightly increased the max complexity in large baseworlds
- Level Editor: Default road angle threshold changed from 5 to 3 to have smoother turns by default
- Level Editor: Default tilting center moved to the center of the road
- Admin can now use command /team * 1 to make everyone join Team 1 (Auto Adjust Team Sizes still works as before to balance teams)
- Unbalanced team sizes are now possible also in Soccer and two-team base battles, but with at most 10 players per team
- When completing several checkpoints in one tick, not allowing wrong order (caused "Invalid stats update" warnings on some tracks)
- AI system no longer auto-generates paths for all alternative routes (fixes a rare issue on tracks with dummy alt routes)
- Vehicle Editor: It is now possible to define a min slip angle and range for smoke and skidmark effect when sliding
- Graphics Settings: It is now possible to reduce the smoke and dust particle lifetime for better performance on low-end machines
- When a remote admin is leaving a server, now showing a confirmation dialog if auto-advancing is not on (timer paused)
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Update Notes for v1.03
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1478342
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update