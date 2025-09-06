Hello Player's! 🎉

The v1.10.7 update brings brand-new features, jobs, and improvements to the game. Here’s what’s coming:



🚓 New Features



Police Station Added!

You can now interact with the police station for a more realistic city experience.



🎮 Gameplay & Character Adjustments



Reduced delays in character and general physics, making movements smoother.



Fixed weapon shooting issue: bullets now register properly, and damage is applied correctly.



Updated damage effects: realistic blood effects are now added where shots land, optimized for performance.



Reduced animation delays for melee weapons (knife, bat, etc.).



🚌 New Content



New Job: Bus Driver



A bus terminal has been added to the map. Get your bus from the terminal and start your routes.



Dynamic payment system: earnings depend on travel distance and the number of stops.



Passenger NPC system: passengers board at the terminal and get off at different stops.



🌍 World & Atmosphere



New bus stops have been added around the city, making the map feel more alive.



Improved night lighting: street lamps and building lights now look more natural.



Updated weather visuals: rain effects optimized for better performance.



📢 Notifications & HUD



A “Welcome” notification now appears when you first join the game.



Fixed the issue where the delivery HUD didn’t appear.



You can now change HUD and crosshair colors from the settings menu.



Small visual updates added to mission HUDs.



⚙️ Technical Improvements



Fixed mouse invert issue.



FPS stability improved with additional optimization.



Reduced unnecessary background system loads.



⭐ Extra Additions



Character walking and running animations reworked to look more natural.



Improved vehicle driving feel, especially braking mechanics.



Audio improvements: higher quality for gun sounds and environmental ambiance.



🔥 With this update, we fixed major issues while also enriching the world of Realife.

We’ll keep making the city better with your feedback!