6 September 2025 Build 19881034 Edited 6 September 2025 – 09:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Bonus level adjusted — slightly faster pacing.
- Added voice line to track selected P even after max upgrade.
- Enemy HP at Level 9 (1992 mode) rebalanced.
- Increased light ship speed when using Guns, Plasma, and Magma.
- Reduced small worm HP in Level 8 Worm Boss fight.
- Increased drop chance of Armoury Letter in Level 6.
- Chain guaranteed in Warp Battle.

Windows Depot 3080531
Linux Depot 3080532
