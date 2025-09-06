- Bonus level adjusted — slightly faster pacing.

- Added voice line to track selected P even after max upgrade.

- Enemy HP at Level 9 (1992 mode) rebalanced.

- Increased light ship speed when using Guns, Plasma, and Magma.

- Reduced small worm HP in Level 8 Worm Boss fight.

- Increased drop chance of Armoury Letter in Level 6.

- Chain guaranteed in Warp Battle.

