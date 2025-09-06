- Bonus level adjusted — slightly faster pacing.
- Added voice line to track selected P even after max upgrade.
- Enemy HP at Level 9 (1992 mode) rebalanced.
- Increased light ship speed when using Guns, Plasma, and Magma.
- Reduced small worm HP in Level 8 Worm Boss fight.
- Increased drop chance of Armoury Letter in Level 6.
- Chain guaranteed in Warp Battle.
Update 1.04b
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3080531
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3080532
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update