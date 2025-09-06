 Skip to content
Major 6 September 2025 Build 19880985 Edited 6 September 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Update] Offline Versus (Beta) has been added

Thank you for playing “ぶいちゅ～バトル (VTBattle)”! This update introduces a brand-new Offline Versus (Beta) mode. Using your result data, you can now battle in 1v1 or 3v3 formats. Because this is a beta feature, some behavior may be unstable—we’ll keep improving it with your feedback.

New Feature: Offline Versus (Beta)

  • Battle using your result data!

  • Supports 1v1 and 3v3 battles.

  • How to play (temporary): From the in-game menu, choose “Offline Versus (Beta)” → pick the result data you want to use → select 1v1 or 3v3.

    • Menu text and navigation are subject to change in future updates.

Beta Notes
• Features and specs may change without notice.
• We recommend backing up your save data before playing.
• If you encounter issues, please contact us via Feedback below.

Known Issues (Fixes Planned)

  • 3v3: Cut-in image does not switch when changing characters
    Symptom: The cut-in may remain from the previous character on substitution.
    Status: Cause identified. A fix will be released after adjustment and verification.

  • Transferred Original Characters: Voice not playing
    Symptom: OC voice lines may not play on certain environments.
    Status: Investigating asset loading and path settings.

  • Some in-game text not yet localized into English
    Symptom: Certain UI/menu strings may still appear in Japanese.
    Status: Localization pass scheduled; fixes planned.

We will also address rare crashes and display misalignments as we confirm them.

Upcoming Updates (Outline)

  • Fixes for currently known issues

  • Stabilization and UI improvements for Offline Versus (Beta)

  • Team registration and data transfer for 3v3

We will also adjust game balance based on your feedback.

More details will be announced once finalized.

Other Fixes & Adjustments

  • Adjusted the stats of hidden VTuber characters

  • Fixed an issue where stats became abnormal when the hidden type was Boss

  • Fixed an issue where the 8th pack card “Collection” was treated like a hidden character

Feedback

If you find a bug or have requests, please contact us via:

  • Steam Community: \[insert link]

  • Feedback form / Email: \[insert link or address]

  • Hashtag: #ぶいちゅーバトル (SNS)

Your feedback helps us make the game better. Thank you for your continued support!

Version / Date

  • Version: v\[ ]

  • Release date: September 6, 2025 (JST)

