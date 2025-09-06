\[Update] Offline Versus (Beta) has been added
Thank you for playing “ぶいちゅ～バトル (VTBattle)”! This update introduces a brand-new Offline Versus (Beta) mode. Using your result data, you can now battle in 1v1 or 3v3 formats. Because this is a beta feature, some behavior may be unstable—we’ll keep improving it with your feedback.
New Feature: Offline Versus (Beta)
Battle using your result data!
Supports 1v1 and 3v3 battles.
How to play (temporary): From the in-game menu, choose “Offline Versus (Beta)” → pick the result data you want to use → select 1v1 or 3v3.
Menu text and navigation are subject to change in future updates.
Beta Notes
• Features and specs may change without notice.
• We recommend backing up your save data before playing.
• If you encounter issues, please contact us via Feedback below.
Known Issues (Fixes Planned)
3v3: Cut-in image does not switch when changing characters
Symptom: The cut-in may remain from the previous character on substitution.
Status: Cause identified. A fix will be released after adjustment and verification.
Transferred Original Characters: Voice not playing
Symptom: OC voice lines may not play on certain environments.
Status: Investigating asset loading and path settings.
Some in-game text not yet localized into English
Symptom: Certain UI/menu strings may still appear in Japanese.
Status: Localization pass scheduled; fixes planned.
We will also address rare crashes and display misalignments as we confirm them.
Upcoming Updates (Outline)
Fixes for currently known issues
Stabilization and UI improvements for Offline Versus (Beta)
Team registration and data transfer for 3v3
We will also adjust game balance based on your feedback.
More details will be announced once finalized.
Other Fixes & Adjustments
Adjusted the stats of hidden VTuber characters
Fixed an issue where stats became abnormal when the hidden type was Boss
Fixed an issue where the 8th pack card “Collection” was treated like a hidden character
Feedback
If you find a bug or have requests, please contact us via:
Steam Community: \[insert link]
Feedback form / Email: \[insert link or address]
Hashtag: #ぶいちゅーバトル (SNS)
Your feedback helps us make the game better. Thank you for your continued support!
Version / Date
Version: v\[ ]
Release date: September 6, 2025 (JST)
