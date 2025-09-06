 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19880887 Edited 6 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small fix for bosses, previously after you win, the "creeps" could still kill you while waiting for the next level to load which would make you restart all over again, now that's fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2870711
