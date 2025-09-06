 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19880861 Edited 6 September 2025 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes made:
- Add audio settings in main menu
- changed cursor to confined to prevent cursor from running out of screen
- Added force stop script to loading screen to prevent music from previous scene from carrying forward to the next.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3831141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link