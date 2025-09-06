 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19880823 Edited 6 September 2025 – 10:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is the maintenance patch following SKA's major update last week. There isn't anything super crazy that we fixed, so I don't have all too much to say about it.

Changelog 1.1.2 (05.09.2025)


Bugfixes


- Fixed Eyes of Greed check breaking if choice index is -1
- Fixed missing check on portrait in Nephlune
- Fixed incorrect duplicate maid unfirom application when going up from the basement
- Fixed control crystals checking for available mental changes to set color during hidden alicia and crashing at high skip speeds
- Fixed infinite gold reward from Lorraine if she became Knight-Commander
- Fixed typos
- Fixed Charlotte appearing in two locations during Homewrecking vice event
- Restored incorrectly removed cheerleader outfit assets
- Fixed incorrect passability in Clockwork Tower F1
- Fixed enemy stats in compendium being in different order from actors

