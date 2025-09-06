Changelog 1.1.2 (05.09.2025)
Bugfixes
- Fixed Eyes of Greed check breaking if choice index is -1
- Fixed missing check on portrait in Nephlune
- Fixed incorrect duplicate maid unfirom application when going up from the basement
- Fixed control crystals checking for available mental changes to set color during hidden alicia and crashing at high skip speeds
- Fixed infinite gold reward from Lorraine if she became Knight-Commander
- Fixed typos
- Fixed Charlotte appearing in two locations during Homewrecking vice event
- Restored incorrectly removed cheerleader outfit assets
- Fixed incorrect passability in Clockwork Tower F1
- Fixed enemy stats in compendium being in different order from actors
Changed files in this update