This is the maintenance patch following SKA's major update last week. There isn't anything super crazy that we fixed, so I don't have all too much to say about it.



Changelog 1.1.2 (05.09.2025)

Bugfixes

- Fixed Eyes of Greed check breaking if choice index is -1

- Fixed missing check on portrait in Nephlune

- Fixed incorrect duplicate maid unfirom application when going up from the basement

- Fixed control crystals checking for available mental changes to set color during hidden alicia and crashing at high skip speeds

- Fixed infinite gold reward from Lorraine if she became Knight-Commander

- Fixed typos

- Fixed Charlotte appearing in two locations during Homewrecking vice event

- Restored incorrectly removed cheerleader outfit assets

- Fixed incorrect passability in Clockwork Tower F1

- Fixed enemy stats in compendium being in different order from actors