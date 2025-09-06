Dropped a new patch today, we are listening to all the bugs and feedback! The team is growing and so will the progress in this game, stay tuned for more exciting things to come!
✅ Bug Fixes
- Fixed quest givers not showing up consistently and they are seperated from adventurers max amount.
- Fixed issue with quest givers standing in wrong queue positions, making them uninteractible.
- Fixed the guild upgrade not triggering correctly.
- Prevent adventurers from taking quests without player approval.
- Fixed adventurers getting stuck at the counter after receiving their reward.
🔧 Next Up (In Progress)
- Queues not lining up correctly to be fixed.
- Adventurers buying goods queuing outside the wall sometimes.
- Character model changes (anime style incoming) = it was always meant to be an isekai world where the godess sends you down to this run down guild to get it up and running.
Thank you for everyone who joined the discord and reported all the bugs! you all mean the world to me and it just makes it more and more worth to work on this to make it the best experience.
For those who would like to support the studio and its growth as we are a small indie studio growing, make sure to check out the Patreon page!
Link: https://www.patreon.com/c/obsessivegames
