Hetzer Remake

Continuing the trend of boosting existing content up to a higher standard of quality, the long suffering Hetzer has been completely remade, along with new skin variants such as the Berlin variant seen below.

In addition, the machine-gunner's third-person animation is fully animated. This is a first of it's kind, and the tech will set the stage for stationary machine-guns hopefullycoming later this year.

Bug Fixes

Fixed M36 Jackson internal hit point positioning.

Fixed Command voice channel being broken in non-English localization.

Vehicle icons are now drawn on top of ammo icons on the map.

Gameplay

White phosphorous rounds can now be resupplied.

The M1 Carbine and M1 T17 Carbine has had its recoil slightly reduced.

Maps

Cheneux Advance

Changed Allied reinforcement interval from 20 seconds to 15.

Slightly tweaked map border minefields to be less restrictive.

Changed M36 Jackson spawns gained by capturing the town from 1 to 2.

Increased setup phase time from 120 to 180 seconds.

Increased Allied and Axis ticket modifiers by +2.

Increased respawn timer on Sd.Kfz. 10/5 from 120 to 180 seconds (2 can be spawned simultaneously, so the previous respawn timer meant there was almost perpetually a halftrack active).

Added 180 second timer before Sd.Kfz. 251 can be spawned at the start of rounds.

Rabenheck Advance

StuG 3G has been replaced by the Hetzer.

Godolloi Advance

Fixed issue where mortars could hit the "ceiling".

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games