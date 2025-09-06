 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19880771 Edited 6 September 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hetzer Remake

Continuing the trend of boosting existing content up to a higher standard of quality, the long suffering Hetzer has been completely remade, along with new skin variants such as the Berlin variant seen below.

In addition, the machine-gunner's third-person animation is fully animated. This is a first of it's kind, and the tech will set the stage for stationary machine-guns hopefullycoming later this year.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed M36 Jackson internal hit point positioning.

  • Fixed Command voice channel being broken in non-English localization.

  • Vehicle icons are now drawn on top of ammo icons on the map.

Gameplay

  • White phosphorous rounds can now be resupplied.

  • The M1 Carbine and M1 T17 Carbine has had its recoil slightly reduced.

Maps

Cheneux Advance

  • Changed Allied reinforcement interval from 20 seconds to 15.

  • Slightly tweaked map border minefields to be less restrictive.

  • Changed M36 Jackson spawns gained by capturing the town from 1 to 2.

  • Increased setup phase time from 120 to 180 seconds.

  • Increased Allied and Axis ticket modifiers by +2.

  • Increased respawn timer on Sd.Kfz. 10/5 from 120 to 180 seconds (2 can be spawned simultaneously, so the previous respawn timer meant there was almost perpetually a halftrack active).

  • Added 180 second timer before Sd.Kfz. 251 can be spawned at the start of rounds.

Rabenheck Advance

  • StuG 3G has been replaced by the Hetzer.

Godolloi Advance

  • Fixed issue where mortars could hit the "ceiling".

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games

Changed files in this update

