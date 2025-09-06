 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19880753 Edited 6 September 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes in game:
- Added new audio settings in main menu
- Changed cursor to confined mode
- Added more details on how to solve chest quest in chapt 3
- Added force stop music script in loading page to stop all music playing from previous scene

