6 September 2025 Build 19880661 Edited 6 September 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
On weekends I like to work on experimental or fun features to avoid burnout. This time I decided to implement machine guns as usable weapons and update some equipment stats. I also thought it would be fun to share this with you.

During this weekend, the LMG and a heavy armored set will be unlocked for testing. Please let me know how it feels and if anything needs to be fixed or adjusted. For test purposes I am using the MG42, but it will later be replaced with something more suitable.

