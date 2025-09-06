 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19880618
Update notes via Steam Community

1、修复一键领取任务时，可能卡死的bug。

2、修复阵营活动中，打下敌方大本营之后，敌人大本营会自动扣血的bug。

3、阵营活动中，角色灵力增长变强。从每增长10倍战力+350灵力上限提高为每增长10倍战力+500灵力上限。

4、现在攻陷敌方大本营后，电脑NPC不会继续氪金提高贡献度了。

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3861281
