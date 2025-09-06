1、修复一键领取任务时，可能卡死的bug。
2、修复阵营活动中，打下敌方大本营之后，敌人大本营会自动扣血的bug。
3、阵营活动中，角色灵力增长变强。从每增长10倍战力+350灵力上限提高为每增长10倍战力+500灵力上限。
4、现在攻陷敌方大本营后，电脑NPC不会继续氪金提高贡献度了。
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1、修复一键领取任务时，可能卡死的bug。
2、修复阵营活动中，打下敌方大本营之后，敌人大本营会自动扣血的bug。
3、阵营活动中，角色灵力增长变强。从每增长10倍战力+350灵力上限提高为每增长10倍战力+500灵力上限。
4、现在攻陷敌方大本营后，电脑NPC不会继续氪金提高贡献度了。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update