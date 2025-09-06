 Skip to content
Major 6 September 2025 Build 19880309
My Arcade has received a major update.

There are now three(3) games:

Chaos - A breakout clone with an evil twist. Players must catch falling bricks with the paddle after they fall from being hit with the ball.

Meteor Storm - a missile command clone. Protect your colony from space rocks.

And now The Eternal Maze - A light RPG game. Choose your character's stats, gear up, and then enter the Eternal Maze! Your quest is to find the treasure in the maze. Beware of enemies! Some enemies are easier to dispatch with certain weapons/spells. You'll figure it out :)

