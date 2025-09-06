Hey everyone! We're really happy to see you all enjoying the game, and we're reading all of the feedback you guys post! We've got a first set of fixes and improvements, and will continue to monitor issues very closely. Further in this post, we'll be sharing what our plans are for Coin Pusher Reloaded, and the MUCH larger sequel that we're starting to cook up!

Patch Notes

Fixes

Fixed losing the ability to drop coins when closing the gold menu with the mouse

Fixed being able to use space bar to buy power-ups in the gold menu

Fixed gamepad input getting lost in the main menu

Additions

You can now use the number keys or numpad to enter numbers into the ATM

You can now use the enter key as an alternative to the 'accept' button at the ATM

You can now use the escape or delete key as an alternative to the 'clear' button at the ATM

What's Next?

We'll be continuing to ensure stability first and foremost, and we hope that the game is performing well on a variety of systems. Should you encounter any problem or crash, don't hesitate to reach out to us and we'll get right on it!

In the meantime, we're in preproduction for Coin Pusher Reloaded's sequel, although it's going to be so different that it's hard to consider it a sequel. As with Coin Pusher Reloaded, we're developing it live over on Twitch (and uploading the streams to YouTube), so there's never any barrier to seeing what we're up to!

MicroRaptor Games Twitch

Taking all of the lessons from Coin Pusher Reloaded, and all of the things we think can be majorly improved, we're aiming to create a coin pushing game that is very different from anything else you've seen!