[New Content]
• Added new difficulty-related achievements
[Character & Ability Fixes]
• Alice:
- Fixed an issue where the special ability (Cannon) had incorrect attack range
- Fixed an issue where the Awakening "Quick Switch" cooldown reduction effect was not working properly
- Fixed abnormal knockback effect for secondary attack (Cannon)
- Fixed abnormal knockback effect for secondary attack (Rifle)
[System Fixes]
• Fixed a crash issue when starting the game with older save files
If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.
2025/9/6 Patch Notes - Version 0.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update