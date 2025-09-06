 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19880254 Edited 6 September 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[New Content]
• Added new difficulty-related achievements

[Character & Ability Fixes]
• Alice:
  - Fixed an issue where the special ability (Cannon) had incorrect attack range
  - Fixed an issue where the Awakening "Quick Switch" cooldown reduction effect was not working properly
  - Fixed abnormal knockback effect for secondary attack (Cannon)
  - Fixed abnormal knockback effect for secondary attack (Rifle)

[System Fixes]
• Fixed a crash issue when starting the game with older save files

If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1425001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link