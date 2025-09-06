[New Content]

• Added new difficulty-related achievements



[Character & Ability Fixes]

• Alice:

- Fixed an issue where the special ability (Cannon) had incorrect attack range

- Fixed an issue where the Awakening "Quick Switch" cooldown reduction effect was not working properly

- Fixed abnormal knockback effect for secondary attack (Cannon)

- Fixed abnormal knockback effect for secondary attack (Rifle)



[System Fixes]

• Fixed a crash issue when starting the game with older save files



If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).

If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).

Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.