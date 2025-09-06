 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19880251 Edited 6 September 2025 – 06:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Cracked Crystal no longer breaks your camera
- Corridors should no longer go through walls
- Corridors should never be of an insane length anymore
- Dungeons will now try to not generate the same room multiple times over
- Myrael and her blessings now have a set spawn location within the room, so it'll never be out of bounds
- Decorated the Underzone boss room
- Train dungeon generation edits
- Fixed sometimes being unable to teleport

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1947221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link