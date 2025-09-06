- Cracked Crystal no longer breaks your camera

- Corridors should no longer go through walls

- Corridors should never be of an insane length anymore

- Dungeons will now try to not generate the same room multiple times over

- Myrael and her blessings now have a set spawn location within the room, so it'll never be out of bounds

- Decorated the Underzone boss room

- Train dungeon generation edits

- Fixed sometimes being unable to teleport

