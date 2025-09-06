- When the enemy’s attack deals damage to Morale or Mana, it will now be displayed in the battle log.
- At the start of battle, formation panel switching will now be applied only after pressing the Apply button.
- Fixed English translations.
Path of the Abyss ver. 1.0.13 Released
The following fixes have been made:
