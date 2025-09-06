 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19880240
Update notes via Steam Community
The following fixes have been made:
  1. When the enemy’s attack deals damage to Morale or Mana, it will now be displayed in the battle log.
  2. At the start of battle, formation panel switching will now be applied only after pressing the Apply button.
  3. Fixed English translations.

