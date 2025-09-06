 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19880129
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added first-person camera, just click the right stick or right mouse button.
  • Continuing to refine the controls so that they feel good on both controller and keyboard.
  • Stabilized the Millipede more, so it flips over less often.

