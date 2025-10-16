The rogue-like shooter GAME FOR ALIENS has finally landed! And it's 100% Free-to-Play!

Step into the shoes of an Alien Treasure Hunter and uncover the true identity of the relics left on Earth!

P.S.

I sincerely apologize for missing the originally announced release date.

This game started as a completely different genre and concept, but frankly, it didn't seem very fun, so we completely overhauled the project. Sorry to those who may have played the previous version!

Since the play time is quite short, we decided to just give this game to you for free.

Instead, we're going to use this game a little to promote the new title we are currently developing.

You’ll see exactly what we mean when you reach the game's ending.

Please enjoy playing, no strings attached!

- Bug Reports & Balance Complaints (Feel free to swear)

https://x.com/hyhyhihy



