11 years, 7 months and 18 days.

That's how long Borderless Gaming has been forcing games into borderless windows. A year ago we told you we were rewriting everything from scratch. Today, we're shipping something completely new.

Everything is different



The old Borderless Gaming was held together with duct tape and prayers. It worked, mostly, but it was showing its age. Windows has changed. Games have changed. Hell, monitors have changed.



So we threw it all out and started over.







The engine is completely new

Games that never worked before? They work now. The windowing engine has been rewritten from the ground up to handle more titles and all the weird stuff even the most obscure game might throw at it.

App Containers are wild

You can now run your game inside a container with custom backgrounds - colors, gradients, images, whatever. Then upscale it with Ctrl+Shift+Plus/Minus. No input lag. Just works.

Profiles replaced Favorites

The old Favorites system is dead. Profiles are better:



Custom window sizes



Remove game menus



Mute when alt-tabbed (without touching the window)



Hide mouse cursor



Lock cursor to window



Custom delays for stubborn games



It actually uses less resources

The old version was a pig. This one isn't. Also runs completely offline if Steam dies or whatever.

Your old settings aren't lost

Go to borderlessgam.ing and convert your old configs. Works with every version we've ever shipped. Takes 30 seconds.

What's next



We're not done. Not even close.



BGUS - Our upscaling algorithm. Think DLSS but for any game.

BGFG - Frame generation. More frames, same hardware.

AppContainer Shaders - CRT filters, color correction, whatever shader you want on any game.

Workshop - Share profiles. Download profiles. Stop configuring the same games everyone else already configured.



Quick start

Upgrading?

Update on Steam → Convert settings at borderlessgam.ing → Import.

Need help?

Check out this comprehensive guide by darklinkpower that covers everything in the new version.

Got questions?

Join our Discord for help and to share your setups.

One more thing

Thank you. Seriously. 11+ years of support, feedback, and patience while I rebuilt this thing from scratch. Thank you to everyone who tested during the beta, and to those who went above and beyond to get this shipped. This release is the foundation for the next decade. Let's make some games borderless.



- Andrew