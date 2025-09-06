- Prevented the player from eating a crop immediately after putting it into a fermenting jar using the Use button, possibly causing a crash if the stack was empty.
- Requests can now be delivered using the Use button as well. (The Interact button is still preferred to avoid eating it by accident.)
- Completing a request no longer uses up the NPC's daily conversation.
v0.8.5d Hotfix
