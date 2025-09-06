Wound Man's Immortal Manuscripts are Finally Revealed

What’s New?

Every level now hides a manuscript- an original, historical image drawn from Renaissance anatomy and beyond. Unlocking one gives you:

A high-resolution versions of the featured artworks.

An annotated overlay with pop-up notes that reveal fascinating anatomical and historical details.

This isn’t just gruesome spectacle anymore, it’s a journey into the strange, wondrous history of how humans once mapped the body.

Once a manuscript is found. The Manuscript panel become available (in the top right corner of the screen). From there you can initiate the original artwork overlay or the annotated overlay.

New Collectibles & Secrets

Search high and low, inside and out. There are 30 Manuscripts to uncover. As always, curiosity will be rewarded. Also, as usual, you will have to get your hands a little messy.

With this update, there are now 90 Secrets to Uncover!

With the addition of manuscripts, the total number of secrets across the game rises to 90 — exactly one secret in every level. Whether you’re exploring flesh, bone, or monster hide, there’s always something tucked just out of sight.

Why This Update Matters

Wound Man has always been about strange intersections: history and horror, anatomy and art, the macabre and the poetic. The manuscripts bring those intersections to life, giving you not just puzzles, but stories.

So sharpen your eyes (and your scalpel). Exploration now means peeling back both layers of flesh and layers of history.

As always, thank you for playing Wound Man. Your feedback, reviews, and enthusiasm keep me going.

Stay wounded,

Jeff @ Aspidochelone Studios

All Additions and Changes: