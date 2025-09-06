NEW FEATURE
• Added the ability to sit in player crafted seats.
BUG FIXES
• Stopped the tutorial window from sticking around when the escape key is pressed.
• Fixed a bug that prevented the player from dropping items manually.
QUALITY FOF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS
• Reduced the mouse sensitivity and completely and utterly destroyed the Mouse Drag Issue once and for all.
• Made the spells easier to select in the spell wheel.
• Added access to the General Options Menu in the Start Menu.
• Hesicasial’s Inventory Character now scales to 2K and 4K resolutions, whereas before she was too zoomed in.
• Added a pop-up symbol for poisoning with a timer at the top right corner of the screen.
• Toned down the intensity on the lava mist effects.
Version 1.01.002
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2490851
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update