NEW FEATURE



• Added the ability to sit in player crafted seats.







BUG FIXES



• Stopped the tutorial window from sticking around when the escape key is pressed.

• Fixed a bug that prevented the player from dropping items manually.







QUALITY FOF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS



• Reduced the mouse sensitivity and completely and utterly destroyed the Mouse Drag Issue once and for all.

• Made the spells easier to select in the spell wheel.

• Added access to the General Options Menu in the Start Menu.

• Hesicasial’s Inventory Character now scales to 2K and 4K resolutions, whereas before she was too zoomed in.

• Added a pop-up symbol for poisoning with a timer at the top right corner of the screen.

• Toned down the intensity on the lava mist effects.

