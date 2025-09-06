 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19880026 Edited 6 September 2025 – 05:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW FEATURE

• Added the ability to sit in player crafted seats.



BUG FIXES

• Stopped the tutorial window from sticking around when the escape key is pressed.
• Fixed a bug that prevented the player from dropping items manually.



QUALITY FOF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

• Reduced the mouse sensitivity and completely and utterly destroyed the Mouse Drag Issue once and for all.
• Made the spells easier to select in the spell wheel.
• Added access to the General Options Menu in the Start Menu.
• Hesicasial’s Inventory Character now scales to 2K and 4K resolutions, whereas before she was too zoomed in.
• Added a pop-up symbol for poisoning with a timer at the top right corner of the screen.
• Toned down the intensity on the lava mist effects.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2490851
  • Loading history…
