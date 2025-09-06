Various bug fixes
New Upgrades
- Brace: while the ship has shield damage taken is halved
- Redoubt: upon taking damage gain 1 shield; at the start of each turn lose 1 shield
Bug Fixes and new upgrades
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 3923661
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3923662
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update