6 September 2025 Build 19879949 Edited 6 September 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Various bug fixes

New Upgrades
- Brace: while the ship has shield damage taken is halved
- Redoubt: upon taking damage gain 1 shield; at the start of each turn lose 1 shield

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3923661
Windows Depot 3923662
