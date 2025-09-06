 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19879833 Edited 6 September 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New map: Pirate Ships
- New beetle: Cyborg Beetle

- Buff Firefly beetle so that bomb explodes when in proximity of other entities
- Buff Rhino beetle spike size
- Buff Rhino beetle charge speed
- Buff Bombardier beetle cooldowns (normal 35->27.5, ball 25->22.5)
- Nerf Ladybug beetle cooldowns (25->30)
- Nerf Ladybug beetle momentum transfer
- Add new Goliath beetle model
- Update music with extended version

- Fix chat filter
- Fix Gamba map slippery stuff not showing up (doesn't work on glass still)
- Fix rhino spikes not having collision while growing
- Fix nametags
- Fix ultrawide monitors seeing goal scored text before goal is scored
- Fix rich tags letting users ruin the whole chat box
- Fix falling through some objects when releasing dungball
- Hopefully fix can't use pause menu after joining a match as spectator
- Hopefully fix leaderboard scores sometimes getting reset to 0

Changed files in this update

