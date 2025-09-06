- New map: Pirate Ships

- New beetle: Cyborg Beetle



- Buff Firefly beetle so that bomb explodes when in proximity of other entities

- Buff Rhino beetle spike size

- Buff Rhino beetle charge speed

- Buff Bombardier beetle cooldowns (normal 35->27.5, ball 25->22.5)

- Nerf Ladybug beetle cooldowns (25->30)

- Nerf Ladybug beetle momentum transfer

- Add new Goliath beetle model

- Update music with extended version



- Fix chat filter

- Fix Gamba map slippery stuff not showing up (doesn't work on glass still)

- Fix rhino spikes not having collision while growing

- Fix nametags

- Fix ultrawide monitors seeing goal scored text before goal is scored

- Fix rich tags letting users ruin the whole chat box

- Fix falling through some objects when releasing dungball

- Hopefully fix can't use pause menu after joining a match as spectator

- Hopefully fix leaderboard scores sometimes getting reset to 0