- New map: Pirate Ships
- New beetle: Cyborg Beetle
- Buff Firefly beetle so that bomb explodes when in proximity of other entities
- Buff Rhino beetle spike size
- Buff Rhino beetle charge speed
- Buff Bombardier beetle cooldowns (normal 35->27.5, ball 25->22.5)
- Nerf Ladybug beetle cooldowns (25->30)
- Nerf Ladybug beetle momentum transfer
- Add new Goliath beetle model
- Update music with extended version
- Fix chat filter
- Fix Gamba map slippery stuff not showing up (doesn't work on glass still)
- Fix rhino spikes not having collision while growing
- Fix nametags
- Fix ultrawide monitors seeing goal scored text before goal is scored
- Fix rich tags letting users ruin the whole chat box
- Fix falling through some objects when releasing dungball
- Hopefully fix can't use pause menu after joining a match as spectator
- Hopefully fix leaderboard scores sometimes getting reset to 0
Patch notes 9/5/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
