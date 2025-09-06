Bugfixes
Fixed randomly disappearing projectiles
Fixed crash when sharing Blueprint items in multiplayer
Fixed glitch when picking up a shared item in multiplayer with full inventory
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed randomly disappearing projectiles
Fixed crash when sharing Blueprint items in multiplayer
Fixed glitch when picking up a shared item in multiplayer with full inventory
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update