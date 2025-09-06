 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19879687
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed randomly disappearing projectiles

  • Fixed crash when sharing Blueprint items in multiplayer

  • Fixed glitch when picking up a shared item in multiplayer with full inventory

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3498391
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3498392
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3498393
  • Loading history…
