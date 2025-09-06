 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19879618
Update notes via Steam Community
·Fixed anomalies encountered when entering and exiting major offices

All known bugs have now been resolved, ensuring the game can be played through to completion without issues. Should you encounter any other bugs, such as misaligned images, please do not hesitate to report them!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2818011
