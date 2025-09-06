Added Battle Pass
Added Exclusive Pet Avatars
Added Deck Cloning
Greatly Increased PvP XP
Added Tournament XP
- 100 for entry
- 200 for 3rd
- 300 for 2nd
- 500 for 1st
Added New Quick Chats
Added Evolution Counter Bubble
Added More Round Time for Practice Mode
Improved Practice Mode AI Characters
Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
