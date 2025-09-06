 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19879482 Edited 6 September 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Battle Pass
Added Exclusive Pet Avatars
Added Deck Cloning
Greatly Increased PvP XP
Added Tournament XP
- 100 for entry
- 200 for 3rd
- 300 for 2nd
- 500 for 1st
Added New Quick Chats
Added Evolution Counter Bubble
Added More Round Time for Practice Mode
Improved Practice Mode AI Characters
Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3847291
  • Loading history…
