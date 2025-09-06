 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19879467 Edited 6 September 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay

- Improvements to Shield skill
- Improvements to mine effect
- Rework water projectile impact

Bugs

- Shield and Mine SteamDeck crashing bugs should be fixed (Unable to Test)
- A bug that would make Aruma bones flex after dying was fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2563331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link