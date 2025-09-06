Gameplay
- Improvements to Shield skill
- Improvements to mine effect
- Rework water projectile impact
Bugs
- Shield and Mine SteamDeck crashing bugs should be fixed (Unable to Test)
- A bug that would make Aruma bones flex after dying was fixed
Update Notes for 2025
