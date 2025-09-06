Hey! Quick update here, I know the inventory screen is a bit of a chore to use with all the images it has to load, so I did some tweaks. I created a new mode that has memory management, and I made it remember what page you are on when you are browsing through the items.



When you click the back button, it remembers what page you were browsing.

This new mode is now the default, and I removed the mode selector toggle. Now the game can stay under 2-3GB of RAM as you browse through the pages. There may still be a tiny memory leak but it's very manageable now compared to before.

It can have some strange appearance sometimes (items appearing twice as they download in, white squares etc) but it's worth it for the memory savings, I'll try clean up the screen a bit more down the road.