Fixes a couple of issues introduced in 1.0.1:



- SteamVR reporting a display error (this issue happened with units that have an unpopulated eye correction calibration).

- client_utility (background program) pegging a full CPU and causing performance issues.

- Tentatively fix issue with SteamVR Beta branch reporting a display error.



This hotfix also adds a horizontal resolution multiplier of 1.022 in order to make Oasis resolutions match with old Mixed Reality Portal resolutions.