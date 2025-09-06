Fixes a couple of issues introduced in 1.0.1:
- SteamVR reporting a display error (this issue happened with units that have an unpopulated eye correction calibration).
- client_utility (background program) pegging a full CPU and causing performance issues.
- Tentatively fix issue with SteamVR Beta branch reporting a display error.
This hotfix also adds a horizontal resolution multiplier of 1.022 in order to make Oasis resolutions match with old Mixed Reality Portal resolutions.
Oasis 1.0.1 Hotfix #2
