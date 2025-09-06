 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19878936 Edited 6 September 2025 – 02:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes a couple of issues introduced in 1.0.1:

- SteamVR reporting a display error (this issue happened with units that have an unpopulated eye correction calibration).
- client_utility (background program) pegging a full CPU and causing performance issues.
- Tentatively fix issue with SteamVR Beta branch reporting a display error.

This hotfix also adds a horizontal resolution multiplier of 1.022 in order to make Oasis resolutions match with old Mixed Reality Portal resolutions.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3824491
