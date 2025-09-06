* Added: Confirmation when starting new game if there are run that can be continued.
* Changed: Activated Steam Cloud Save.
* Changed: Separated tech menu (select button) from game pause (start button).
* Changed: Show LB/RB or A/D for tab navigation depending the current input.
* Changed: Anomalies attacks don't hit each other, so now there are more bolts traveling to the player.
* Fixed: Sometimes basic minerals were pushed far away instead of picking them.
* Fixed: special case where music playlist failed to set, it was failing when trying to play next.
* Fixed: Visual issue with game mode selection.
Playtest - Updates Note v0.6.14
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3876421
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3876422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update