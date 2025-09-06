 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19878920
Update notes via Steam Community
* Added: Confirmation when starting new game if there are run that can be continued.
* Changed: Activated Steam Cloud Save.
* Changed: Separated tech menu (select button) from game pause (start button).
* Changed: Show LB/RB or A/D for tab navigation depending the current input.
* Changed: Anomalies attacks don't hit each other, so now there are more bolts traveling to the player.
* Fixed: Sometimes basic minerals were pushed far away instead of picking them.
* Fixed: special case where music playlist failed to set, it was failing when trying to play next.
* Fixed: Visual issue with game mode selection.

