Click your username in the top left to return to Character Customization

On the Far Left by where the smooth / snap turn options are there is a new button with the Red, Green, Blue Axis icon

Click this icon to show the New Controller Offset Menu options



Hey Neolithic Tribe! You reported issues with Index Controllers being backwards, and other controller offsets not being comfortable.While we work to resolve these issues (I need to borrow a Vive with Index Controllers to test), I put together a super quick and dirty option to adjust the rotation and position offset for the controllers and set a custom offset in the Character Customization menu 💪In the Main Menu you canHere you can fine tune your controller offsets and it will be saved for future play sessions until we have a chance to make those values default for each controller type.Thanks for supporting in Early Access and bringing these problems to our attention, more bug fixes and updates coming soon! 🙏