 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19878836 Edited 6 September 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Neolithic Tribe! You reported issues with Index Controllers being backwards, and other controller offsets not being comfortable.

While we work to resolve these issues (I need to borrow a Vive with Index Controllers to test), I put together a super quick and dirty option to adjust the rotation and position offset for the controllers and set a custom offset in the Character Customization menu 💪

Here's how it works:

In the Main Menu you can
  1. Click your username in the top left to return to Character Customization
  2. On the Far Left by where the smooth / snap turn options are there is a new button with the Red, Green, Blue Axis icon
  3. Click this icon to show the New Controller Offset Menu options




Here you can fine tune your controller offsets and it will be saved for future play sessions until we have a chance to make those values default for each controller type.

Thanks for supporting in Early Access and bringing these problems to our attention, more bug fixes and updates coming soon! 🙏

Changed files in this update

Depot 2018961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link