While we work to resolve these issues (I need to borrow a Vive with Index Controllers to test), I put together a super quick and dirty option to adjust the rotation and position offset for the controllers and set a custom offset in the Character Customization menu 💪
Here's how it works:
In the Main Menu you can
- Click your username in the top left to return to Character Customization
- On the Far Left by where the smooth / snap turn options are there is a new button with the Red, Green, Blue Axis icon
- Click this icon to show the New Controller Offset Menu options
Here you can fine tune your controller offsets and it will be saved for future play sessions until we have a chance to make those values default for each controller type.
Thanks for supporting in Early Access and bringing these problems to our attention, more bug fixes and updates coming soon! 🙏
Changed files in this update