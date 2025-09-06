This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Survivors!

We hope everyone is having a great weekend so far!

Today we are releasing V2.3 b9 Experimental for Steam.



Barring any issues, this will be our release candidate for Stable.

We hope to get this out to all platforms later this week.

Here is what changed since V2.3 b8:

Added

Rubble_wasteland_filler_10



Changed

4x4 vehicle is no longer affected by storms

Storm frequency setting defaults to 0

Increased delay between thunder during storms

Optimized Chunk SetBlock check of DeviceFlags

Optimized SpawnGroup memory use

Autorun starts only if run action was pressed for less than .2 seconds

Canned Food mesh so the main part of the label faces the player

Updated localization for 2.3 changes

POI sleeper volumes use a random seed in playtest



Fixed