 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19878666 Edited 6 September 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!
We hope everyone is having a great weekend so far!
Today we are releasing V2.3 b9 Experimental for Steam.

Barring any issues, this will be our release candidate for Stable.
We hope to get this out to all platforms later this week.

Here is what changed since V2.3 b8:

Added

  • Rubble_wasteland_filler_10


Changed

  • 4x4 vehicle is no longer affected by storms

  • Storm frequency setting defaults to 0

  • Increased delay between thunder during storms

  • Optimized Chunk SetBlock check of DeviceFlags

  • Optimized SpawnGroup memory use

  • Autorun starts only if run action was pressed for less than .2 seconds

  • Canned Food mesh so the main part of the label faces the player

  • Updated localization for 2.3 changes

  • POI sleeper volumes use a random seed in playtest


Fixed

  • Trader UI header icon overlap

  • Thunder sounds would leak an object if played too often

Changed depots in latest_experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19878666
Windows 64-bit Windows 64 Bit Depot 251576
macOS Mac Depot 251577
Linux Linux Universal Depot 251578
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link