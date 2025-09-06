Hello Survivors!
We hope everyone is having a great weekend so far!
Today we are releasing V2.3 b9 Experimental for Steam.
Barring any issues, this will be our release candidate for Stable.
We hope to get this out to all platforms later this week.
Here is what changed since V2.3 b8:
Added
Rubble_wasteland_filler_10
Changed
4x4 vehicle is no longer affected by storms
Storm frequency setting defaults to 0
Increased delay between thunder during storms
Optimized Chunk SetBlock check of DeviceFlags
Optimized SpawnGroup memory use
Autorun starts only if run action was pressed for less than .2 seconds
Canned Food mesh so the main part of the label faces the player
Updated localization for 2.3 changes
POI sleeper volumes use a random seed in playtest
Fixed
Trader UI header icon overlap
Thunder sounds would leak an object if played too often
Changed depots in latest_experimental branch