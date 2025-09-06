have you ever asked yourself: "DAMN i wish i could walljump and dash and fly around in a horror game"? neither have i but i made it so now you can play it.





its all about movement, speed = damage. surround sound is heavily reccommended to hear where things are coming from, so get some headphones.

also, a totally different gameplay style as a challenge.

thats all for the horror boss, youll have to find out the rest yourself.

the update features some new graphics stuff and customization stuff.

Welcome to Brit's Fits

get your drip or just get drippy with the new store around the lobby, which feels more lively than ever with the new day cycle

To everyone who likes to run windows on ceiling fans, theres new graphics settings. its just a slider but it works.

High:

Low:

go get those new achievements too, and hey if youve read this far maybe youd check out the soundtrack or join the discord server to get some sneak peaks and chat around. im not evil, promise.