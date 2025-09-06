 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 6 September 2025 Build 19878624 Edited 6 September 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

If you are seeing this...thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I need to fix some things in CHAOS mode. Please test it out and DM me stuff!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3347031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link