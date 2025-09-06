 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19878583 Edited 6 September 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kill The Music v1.26 Update

This update addresses Bugs and Demo Updates.

DEMO UPDATE

  • Updated Demo to more closely reflect the full release version.

  • Disabled Unlocks in Demo but added more upgrades in pool so players can get a better taste of Kill The Music’s upgrade choices. 

BUG FIXES

  • Addressed Issue with Round Start Heal Reward sometimes not working or working with incorrect values.

  • Added Heal SFX and FX on player when Round Start Heal Reward triggers for further clarity. 

  • Fixed issue with “Try Again” giving the player incorrect upgrades or instruments on their next run. 

  • Fixed issue with “Try Again” sometimes failing on use. 

  • Reduced white flashing on boss body sprite when damaging bosses.

  • Fixed issue where “damage taken” pop up gave an inaccurate value. 

  • Fixed issue where the “item pick up” SFX was not tied to the SFX Volume Slider. 

  • Fixed issue where starting a run in Absurdity 13 would sometimes freeze on run start.

  • Fixed issue where pausing and unpausing in Upgrade Screen would incorrectly cause the player to choose an upgrade. 

  • Fixed issue where Guitar 3 (Duncan) would have a broken “Try Again” animation. 

  • Fixed issue where the player can move during Solo Activation.

  • Slight Adjustment to “Fight Remix A” beat sync


BALANCE CHANGES 

  • Removed cumulative combo cost to additional Hold Upgrades. Now all Holds will cost 1 Combo only. 

  • Adjusted Kill Quota and Timer to be slightly higher for longer rounds.

  • Increase Round Start Defence Bonus in Absurdity 14 from 10% to 25%


Thanks for your patience!

Nikko Nikko 


