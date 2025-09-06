Kill The Music v1.26 Update

This update addresses Bugs and Demo Updates.

DEMO UPDATE

Disabled Unlocks in Demo but added more upgrades in pool so players can get a better taste of Kill The Music’s upgrade choices.

Updated Demo to more closely reflect the full release version.

BUG FIXES

Addressed Issue with Round Start Heal Reward sometimes not working or working with incorrect values.

Added Heal SFX and FX on player when Round Start Heal Reward triggers for further clarity.

Fixed issue with “Try Again” giving the player incorrect upgrades or instruments on their next run.

Fixed issue with “Try Again” sometimes failing on use.

Reduced white flashing on boss body sprite when damaging bosses.

Fixed issue where “damage taken” pop up gave an inaccurate value.

Fixed issue where the “item pick up” SFX was not tied to the SFX Volume Slider.

Fixed issue where starting a run in Absurdity 13 would sometimes freeze on run start.

Fixed issue where pausing and unpausing in Upgrade Screen would incorrectly cause the player to choose an upgrade.

Fixed issue where Guitar 3 (Duncan) would have a broken “Try Again” animation.

Fixed issue where the player can move during Solo Activation.