6 September 2025 Build 19878530 Edited 6 September 2025 – 01:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Overall Difficulty Has Been Reduced!
- The armor of Ducalis and Hemycript has been reduced by about half.
- The Full Armored Ducalis that appeared in Difficulty Level 4 has been changed to Ducalis without a helmet.
- The base accuracy of the Outrawfire Rifle has been greatly increased.
- The base accuracy of the Skullcracker has been greatly increased.
- The Weak Spot Damage Bonus Modification of the Radiant Nomad has been increased.
- It has become easier to aim for the headshot of the Los Pollos Locos chicken.

- Fixed Japanese translation errors.
- Other minor bugs fixed.

