Overall Difficulty Has Been Reduced!
- The armor of Ducalis and Hemycript has been reduced by about half.
- The Full Armored Ducalis that appeared in Difficulty Level 4 has been changed to Ducalis without a helmet.
- The base accuracy of the Outrawfire Rifle has been greatly increased.
- The base accuracy of the Skullcracker has been greatly increased.
- The Weak Spot Damage Bonus Modification of the Radiant Nomad has been increased.
- It has become easier to aim for the headshot of the Los Pollos Locos chicken.
- Fixed Japanese translation errors.
- Other minor bugs fixed.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1103
Update notes via Steam Community
