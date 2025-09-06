Overall Difficulty Has Been Reduced!

- The armor of Ducalis and Hemycript has been reduced by about half.

- The Full Armored Ducalis that appeared in Difficulty Level 4 has been changed to Ducalis without a helmet.

- The base accuracy of the Outrawfire Rifle has been greatly increased.

- The base accuracy of the Skullcracker has been greatly increased.

- The Weak Spot Damage Bonus Modification of the Radiant Nomad has been increased.

- It has become easier to aim for the headshot of the Los Pollos Locos chicken.



- Fixed Japanese translation errors.

- Other minor bugs fixed.

