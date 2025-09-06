Update 135 - Steam Old Version. Update 136 - Testpublic. Update 136 - Crossplayer

Python Adjustment and Crocodile Movement

Animais

Python: Adjusted the eating and drinking of the Python

Crocodile: Added adjustment in the crocodile's movement

Important to All Players

We need help from our community to report bugs so that we can fix the bugs or issues in the game. The team is working to repair and improve the project.

We thank you for your patience, feedback, and continued support.

Animalia Survival Team – High Brazil Studio