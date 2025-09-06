 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19878505 Edited 6 September 2025 – 07:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update 135 - Steam Old Version. Update 136 - Testpublic. Update 136 - Crossplayer

Python Adjustment and Crocodile Movement

  • Python: Adjusted the eating and drinking of the Python

  • Crocodile: Added adjustment in the crocodile's movement

Important to All Players

We need help from our community to report bugs so that we can fix the bugs or issues in the game. The team is working to repair and improve the project.

We thank you for your patience, feedback, and continued support.

Animalia Survival Team – High Brazil Studio

