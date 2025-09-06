Update 135 - Steam Old Version. Update 136 - Testpublic. Update 136 - Crossplayer
Python Adjustment and Crocodile Movement
Animais
Python: Adjusted the eating and drinking of the Python
Crocodile: Added adjustment in the crocodile's movement
Important to All Players
We need help from our community to report bugs so that we can fix the bugs or issues in the game. The team is working to repair and improve the project.
We thank you for your patience, feedback, and continued support.
Animalia Survival Team – High Brazil Studio
