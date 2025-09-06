Patch 0.0.2.1.6.0



- Connection Freeze and Disconnect Bug Fixed: Players who would join lobbies and see frozen people and get disconnected a few seconds later should now be able to connect and play without issues.



- Export Video: Export replays as videos directly to your Documents/Videos/Virtual Skate folder. Export button can be found in the Replays menu when you playback a replay.

- Causal Mode Added: Catch the board at any angle, auto catch when you hit something. If you fail the flip trick tutorial 3 times this automatically turns on, preventing people from getting stuck in the tutorial.



- Grind Pop Slider Initialization Bug Fixed: Grind pop slider value did not update properly when selecting one of the presets.



- Bail Respawn Removed: Bailing now causes you to stay offboard where you bailed instead of respawning you.



- Accidental Pop Fixed: Reduced occurrence of accidental pops and pushes after landing.



- Language Bug Fixed: Language is saved now and loaded upon start.





NOTE 1: The connection bugs will not work if you join someone who has not updated yet. So it may take some time after the patch rolls out for everyone to update.



NOTE 2: Host migration is still not a thing yet, this means if the host disconnects, everyone disconnects. We're stuck on outdated Relay and Lobby packages and it's not natively supported in that version, but we'll keep working on a solution we just didn't want to hold up other fixes for everyone else.