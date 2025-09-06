 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19878368
Update notes via Steam Community
The following things have been changed:

-In-Game Desktop has been redesigned to be more intuitive and stylized.
-Font not processing certain text has been fixed.
-Jessica's True End Start has a more natural audio reset.
-Save errors that occurred at specific orders of routes.
-Less confusing and more homogenized colors for menu options.
-Trinity's True End CG has been slightly cleaned up.
-A few extra randomized observations have been added to Starlight City to minimize redundancy.

If there are any bugs or issues you encounter, please bring them to my attention at the pinned community post.

Changed files in this update

