6 September 2025 Build 19878354 Edited 6 September 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.1:

  • Made quest window width smaller

    • Changed text for some languages so it takes up less space (sorry for how it was before my German friends!)

    • Reduced overall width/spacing of quest elements

  • Cat no longer moves while hovering over quests

  • Moved UI elements further towards the corners of the screen to give more visible gameplay area

  • Moved positions of collectibles

    • bush collectables better centered within bushes

    • no longer fully behind other elements, always peaking out at least a little

  • Fixed tooltip resizing issue on some machines (hopefully, it was fine before on my machine so can’t exactly test it, need feedback)

  • Tweaked rain to have less puddles and puddles to slow you down less

  • Fixed typo for leaf type upgrades that should have been on leaf stages (thanks PKArtKat)

  • Added area names

Plans for next patch:

  • Fix start screen loading and flashing quickly on some powerful machines

  • Adding more customization options:

    • manx cat variations

    • eye color

    • more colors for markings + eyes

    • maybe more markings

  • Add arrow pointing to new area when unlocked

  • Add “lizard” mode (cat says “Leaf!” after crunching leaf”)

  • Add discovery tracker at bottom right of screen when entering each area so player knows if everything has been discovered in that area


