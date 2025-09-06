Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.1:
Made quest window width smaller
Changed text for some languages so it takes up less space (sorry for how it was before my German friends!)
Reduced overall width/spacing of quest elements
Cat no longer moves while hovering over quests
Moved UI elements further towards the corners of the screen to give more visible gameplay area
Moved positions of collectibles
bush collectables better centered within bushes
no longer fully behind other elements, always peaking out at least a little
Fixed tooltip resizing issue on some machines (hopefully, it was fine before on my machine so can’t exactly test it, need feedback)
Tweaked rain to have less puddles and puddles to slow you down less
Fixed typo for leaf type upgrades that should have been on leaf stages (thanks PKArtKat)
Added area names
Plans for next patch:
Fix start screen loading and flashing quickly on some powerful machines
Adding more customization options:
manx cat variations
eye color
more colors for markings + eyes
maybe more markings
Add arrow pointing to new area when unlocked
Add “lizard” mode (cat says “Leaf!” after crunching leaf”)
Add discovery tracker at bottom right of screen when entering each area so player knows if everything has been discovered in that area
