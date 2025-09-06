Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.1:

Made quest window width smaller Changed text for some languages so it takes up less space (sorry for how it was before my German friends!)

Reduced overall width/spacing of quest elements

Cat no longer moves while hovering over quests

Moved UI elements further towards the corners of the screen to give more visible gameplay area

Moved positions of collectibles bush collectables better centered within bushes

no longer fully behind other elements, always peaking out at least a little

Fixed tooltip resizing issue on some machines (hopefully, it was fine before on my machine so can’t exactly test it, need feedback)

Tweaked rain to have less puddles and puddles to slow you down less

Fixed typo for leaf type upgrades that should have been on leaf stages (thanks PKArtKat)