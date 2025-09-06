> * New Honor System:
> * Glory: Complete challenges to earn exclusive rewards (Unique items, pet, emotes, portals, etc).
> * Valor:
> * Points: Complete task to get points to change for runes (runes no dropped killing players anymore)
> * Fame: Complete task to get fame to become Valor Hero next season
>
> * Refactor Arena:
> * Schedule by day: Arena will be open daily at certain time.
> * Players can only play 10 matches per day
> * Balance rating to get through the leagues (Bronze, silver, gold)
>
> * Leaderboards:
> * Now leaderboards show the top 10 of your class to know your competition better
>
> * Unique items:
> * Add 3 more per set: Amulet, Ring Left and Ring Right
> * Add new bonus when complete set for all classes
>
> * Black Set:
> * Reduce the number of pieces necesary to get the bonus
> * Fixed an issue that not apply first and second bonus when character is full set
New Honor System
