> * New Honor System:

> * Glory: Complete challenges to earn exclusive rewards (Unique items, pet, emotes, portals, etc).

> * Valor:

> * Points: Complete task to get points to change for runes (runes no dropped killing players anymore)

> * Fame: Complete task to get fame to become Valor Hero next season

>

> * Refactor Arena:

> * Schedule by day: Arena will be open daily at certain time.

> * Players can only play 10 matches per day

> * Balance rating to get through the leagues (Bronze, silver, gold)

>

> * Leaderboards:

> * Now leaderboards show the top 10 of your class to know your competition better

>

> * Unique items:

> * Add 3 more per set: Amulet, Ring Left and Ring Right

> * Add new bonus when complete set for all classes

>

> * Black Set:

> * Reduce the number of pieces necesary to get the bonus

> * Fixed an issue that not apply first and second bonus when character is full set