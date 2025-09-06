 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19878217 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.8.1 brings a new terrain - the badlands!

While is mostly a visual variation, it should add some variation to the worlds you explore. This patch also cleans up some of the world audio, giving new ambient sounds to each dungeon and world location, removing the repetitive music. Finally you'll probably notice the launcher is gone, resolution can now be adjusted from withing the game settings.

I think this patch not only makes the game more playable, but a number of these fixes help make the game appear a little bit more professional.

Now that summer is over I hope to continue with more frequent updates as well.

Changes in 0.8.1:
  • Update music and world audio
  • Add world and dungeon ambient background sound
  • Fix some sound effects that spawn on entering dungeons
  • Add a new terrain type
  • Number of minor UI tweaks
  • Make graphics setting internal, drop the launcher

