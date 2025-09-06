Update music and world audio



Add world and dungeon ambient background sound



Fix some sound effects that spawn on entering dungeons



Add a new terrain type



Number of minor UI tweaks



Make graphics setting internal, drop the launcher



Version 0.8.1 brings a new terrain - the badlands!While is mostly a visual variation, it should add some variation to the worlds you explore. This patch also cleans up some of the world audio, giving new ambient sounds to each dungeon and world location, removing the repetitive music. Finally you'll probably notice the launcher is gone, resolution can now be adjusted from withing the game settings.I think this patch not only makes the game more playable, but a number of these fixes help make the game appear a little bit more professional.Now that summer is over I hope to continue with more frequent updates as well.Changes in 0.8.1: